UW-Extension will offer a number of meetings across the state for farmers interested in learning about the new Dairy Revenue Protection program, a new federal insurance tool, with a quarterly payout to dairy farms when milk revenue falls below their insured revenue level.
Mark Stephenson, director of the UW-Center for Dairy Profitability, will provide a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Revenue Protection program and updates to the FSA Dairy Margin Protection Program (MPP) as another tool for dairy farmers when milk prices are low. Important changes to the MPP have been introduced in the Farm Bill that may make this program worth a second look.
The discussion will cover the following specific information for dairy farmers considering the program:
- New Dairy Revenue Protection (RP) program structure and function.
- Overview of Dairy programs RP, MPP and Livestock Gross Margins (LGM).
- FSA implementation.
- Expected returns.
- Decision making tool and calculations.
There is no fee to attend the meetings. Registration recommended for meeting materials. The following UW-Extension meetings on the Dairy Revenue Protection program are available by date and location. For registration, more information and questions, contact the UW-Extension office for each meeting location.
Jan. 22, 10 a.m., Gays Mills Community Center, 16381 Hwy. 131 Gays Mills. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, 608-637-5276 ashley.olson@ces.uwex.edu
Jan. 22, 1:30 p.m., Cashton, Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center, 238 Front St., Cashton. Contact: Ashley Olson, Vernon County UW-Extension, 608-637-5276 ashley.olson@ces.uwex.edu
Where applicable, partnering organizations will sponsor lunch and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau will sponsor meeting refreshments.
