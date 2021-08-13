UW-Madison Extension Offices offer Industrial Hemp Field Days

The UW-Madison Extension Offices of Buffalo, Chippewa and Monroe counties will host Industrial Hemp Field Days at three locations in western Wisconsin. The field days will provide information on research projects and results conducted in western Wisconsin. Research and project partners include Ho-Chunk Nation, Sustainable Agriculture Research Education, and University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Innovative Grant.

Speakers and topics include: Carl Duley, Buffalo County, Agriculture Agent, “Variety Selection and Sourcing”; Jerry Clark, Chippewa County, Agriculture Agent, “Seeding Rates and Nitrogen Management”; Kaitlyn Davis, La Crosse County, Agriculture Agent, “Industrial Hemp Production Costs”; Bill Halfman—Monroe County, Agriculture Agent, “Industrial Hemp Production Costs”; Ashley Olson, Vernon County, Agriculture Agent, “Using Industrial Hemp as Potential Forage”; and Shelby Ellison, Assistant Professor, Department of Horticulture, “Industrial Hemp Processing and Market Development.” Speakers and topics will vary depending on location. Local COVID-19 protocols will be followed. There is no cost to attend.

Details for each meeting is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cooke Valley Road and Theisen Ridge Road, GPS Coordinates 44.407302.-91.567359. For more information, contact the Buffalo County Extension Office at 608-685-6256;

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Chippewa County Farm, Beach Drive east of Seymour Cray Blvd, Chippewa Falls. For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7950;

Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1 to 3 p.m., 16250 Helmet Rd., Tomah. For more information, contact the Monroe County Extension Office at 608-269-8722.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0