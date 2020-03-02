UW Madison Extension to host regional waterhemp workshop

Waterhemp is the most troublesome weed in Wisconsin field crops, and there are populations of waterhemp in the area that are resistant to several herbicide modes of action. It is critical for farmers to implement solid plans to manage this weed.
UW Extension will be conducting a regional waterhemp workshop at the Log Cabin in Bangor on March 16. This year’s workshop builds and expands on last years topics with new materials and topics. These workshops are designed for farmers and crop advisors.
Topics for the 2020 workshop include:
1) Current state of herbicide resistance in Wisconsin and the Midwest;
2) Systems approach to weed management on a field by field basis;
3) Considerations for adoption of Enlist E3 system;
4) Managing herbicide resistant weeds by adding alfalfa to crop rotation;
5) Cover crops and other considerations for weed management.
Information will be presented by the UW Weeds Management Team.
The workshop will be held at the Log Cabin in Bangor with registration and snacks at 9:30 a.m., and the presentations beginning at 10 a.m.
The workshop will wrap up at 1:45 p.m., and lunch will be at noon.
Space is limited for this workshop, so pre-register by contacting the Monroe County Extension Office at 608-269-8722.