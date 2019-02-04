Mississippi Valley Conservancy’s Valentines snowshoe hike will be held at Romance Woods Nature Preserve, Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m.
The family-friendly snowshoe hike will begin at the trailhead at Romance Woods Nature Preserve. Staff and volunteers will be available to help with snowshoe basics.
Romance Woods Nature Preserve, owned and protected by Mississippi Valley Conservancy, includes 35 acres of scenic, diverse oak woodlands, rocky dolomite outcrops and an ephemeral stream. The land supports healthy populations of white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and other wildlife available to provide hunting and trapping opportunities for the public. A former logging road runs the length of the property, providing an excellent trail for public use for hiking, snow-shoeing and cross-country skiing. The property also provides habitat for numerous non-game species such as Neotropical migratory birds, and other native animal and plant species.
RSVP to achurch@mississippivalleyconservancy.org or call 608-784-3606, ext. 2. The Conservancy has a limited number of snowshoes available on a first-come-first-served reservation basis. If you would like to reserve snowshoes, RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 13, and include your weight and contact information (snowshoe size is determined by body weight).
Wear boots and dress in layers appropriate for winter weather.
Directions: From Viroqua: Head west out of town on Hwy. 56. Turn right onto N. Ridge Road (12 miles). From La Crosse: Head 15 miles south on Hwy. 35/Great River Road to Genoa. Take Hwy. 56 east for 5 miles and turn left onto Newton Road/Romance Road and continue to follow Newton Road and take a slight right onto N. Ridge Road.
