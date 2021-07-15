Valley Stewardship Network launches 'Plant Native for Biodiversity' initiative

“Plant Native for Biodiversity” is the name of Valley Stewardship Network’s (VSN’s) new initiative. The goal of this program is to encourage people to include native plants in their gardens, rural lands, and farms.

The benefits of native plants include building sustainability, restoring ecosystem services, and increasing the area’s biodiversity. A native plant is one that co-evolved with all the other organisms in a given region over millions of years. The ecologic sustainability of a region is dependent upon maintaining populations of any given region’s native plants and animals, with identified “keystone species” being especially important. It is, after all, these intricate and co-evolved inter-relationships between species that are essential to viable, biodiversity-supporting food webs.

As part of this initiative, VSN will host a variety of programs and workshops; develop resources to support local gardeners, farmers, and suppliers; and invite members of the community to join a group to share information about the topic. Businesses are invited to sponsor this initiative, which is one part of a larger Building Biodiversity program underway at VSN. Businesses will get stickers they can put in their windows, get mentioned in literature and social media, and be promoted at VSN programs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0