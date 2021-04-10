Valley Stewardship Network offers Water Action Volunteer training

Become a Citizen Scientist. Join Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) on either Wednesday, April 21, 2 to 6 p.m. or Saturday, April 24, 1 to 5 p.m. to be trained as a Water Action Volunteer and learn how to contribute to the health of our watershed by sampling the water in our streams.

Are you interested in getting to know your local stream or river? You can join a network of over 500 citizen scientist volunteers across the state who are part of the Water Action Volunteers (WAV) program. As a WAV volunteer, you’ll learn about water quality and aquatic life in your local stream while collecting valuable scientific data. You’ll monitor dissolved oxygen, temperature, transparency, and flow once a month from May to October and collect stream bugs and other critters each spring and fall. We provide the equipment and teach you the methods. Learn more about the WAV program at https://wateractionvolunteers.org.

Training begins with an online, self-guided study that is followed by an in-person workshop (conditions permitting) to be held at the West Fork Sports Club. Registration is required. Email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org to register. The deadline for registration is April 19. Additional information will be sent to you upon registration.

Once trained, you can expect to spend one to two hours per month collecting stream data. Volunteers often work in a two- to three-person team and monitor wadeable streams and rivers, often located near their home or within a short driving distance. The data you collect is entered into the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR’s) Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System (SWIMS) online database. Anyone with web access can view the data in the database, which is searchable by county, stream, or site name.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0