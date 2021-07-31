Valley Stewardship Network plans native planting garden tour in Viroqua

Valley Stewardship Network is hosting a Native Plantings Garden Tour in Viroqua Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.as part of its new “Plant Native for Biodiversity” initiative. Pick up a map and other information at the Valley Stewardship Network office at 110 S. Main St., in Viroqua starting at 4 p.m. the day of the event and head out to visit the gardens.

The tour will feature six homes in Viroqua. Each home will feature a different take on adding native plants into the landscape. Some feature a transition from non-native plants to natives; one is starting from scratch, adding shrubs for privacy as well as habitat and food for birds; some are full of fruits, berries, and other food; and they all feature beautiful flowers. Some are large, and some are small. But they all offer natural beauty and habitat for native wildlife and insects.

The goal of this new initiative is to encourage people to include native plants in their gardens, rural lands, and farms. The benefits of native plants include building sustainability, restoring ecosystem services, and increasing the area’s biodiversity. A native plant is one that co-evolved with all the other organisms in a given region over millions of years. The ecologic sustainability of a region is dependent upon maintaining populations of any given region’s native plants and animals, with identified “keystone species” being especially important. It is, after all, these intricate and co-evolved inter-relationships between species that are essential to viable, biodiversity-supporting food webs.

