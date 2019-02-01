“Managing Storm Water Locally Through Rain Gardens and Other Structures” is the topic of Valley Stewardship Network’s next Conservation on Tap. The presentation will be held at the Rooted Spoon, 219 S. Main St., Viroqua, Feb. 13 from 7-9 p.m.
Geologist Karl Green, a professor with the Department of Community Resource Development for UW-Extension La Crosse County, will discuss storm water management.
“Residents need to understand how storm water negatively impacts local water bodies, and our actions at home can reduce the amount of storm water generated,”Green said. “The most difficult issue about non-point source pollution that people should understand is how their own actions can add to, or reduce the problem.”
In city and urban landscapes, much of the natural land has been developed in a way that does not permit natural water infiltration. Storm sewer systems designed to handle storms of certain magnitudes or less are being overwhelmed. Storm sewer systems do not treat storm water, only convey it from one place to another. Storm water runoff is a major source of B.O.D (biological oxygen demand), suspended solids and turbidity in local watersheds.
Green will talk about the impacts of storm water, and the benefits of rain gardens and barrels and how ultimately, they can help protect the water in the region (and maybe even our basements).
The presentation is free and open to the public. For questions, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org
