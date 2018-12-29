Valley Stewardship Network continues offering its Conservation on Tap forum. The next presentation will be done by ecologist Melinda Knutson, Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 7-9 p.m. at Rooted Spoon, 219 S. Main St., Viroqua. The topic is “Loving Our Land — Managing for biodiversity in the Driftless Area.”
Knutson will explain why the Driftless Area is so rich with native wildlife species and suggest ways that landowners and homeowners can promote biodiversity on their properties.
“There is so much that landowners can do to enhance their land to benefit wildlife,” Knutson said. “There are many simple things that can have a big impact, such as protecting your windows from bird strikes or learning to identify some common native and invasive plants and promoting the natives. It doesn’t matter if your property is large or small, everyone can do something. Understanding the life history of species with declining populations will provide key insights into what you can do to enhance your property to attract them. But, you also need to consider what native plant communities will thrive on your land because many of our rare or declining species are habitat specialists; they won’t live just anywhere.”
Knutson, owner of Trillium Consulting, LLC, is a retired regional biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The presentation is free and open to the public. For questions, call 68-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org
