Valley Stewardship Network to host Conservation on Tap Feb. 12

Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) will host the third presentation in its Conservation on Tap series, Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Rooted Spoon in Viroqua. Dr. James Theler will present "Changing Landscapes and pre-European Native Americans in the Driftless Area: A Brief Overview."
Theler's talk will cover highlights of human culture and environmental change from the arrival of native peoples at the end of the ice age 13,000 years ago to the EuroAmerican period in the Driftless Area of western Wisconsin. Human adaptation and surviving "relict" plant communities and animal species from past climatic episodes will be discussed.
Theler has over 30 years of research and teaching experience in archaeology and is known for his dynamic teaching style and his extensive knowledge of human cultures. His specialties include reconstructing and studying past environments, analyzing animal remains, and understanding pre-European cultures of the Midwest. Theler is a professor emeritus from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at the Mississippi Valley Archeology Center.
The other topics in the Conservation on Tap series are: March 11: "Driftless Prairie, Savanna, and Woodlands - A Journey of Discovery" by Armund D. Bartz, Driftless Area Ecologist-Natural Heritage Conservation, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; and concluding April 8: "Taking Stock of Tweety – The State of Our Birds" by Craig Thompson, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This series is held the second Wednesday of day of each month, January-April at the Rooted Spoon, 219 S. Main St. in Viroqua from 7-9 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $5 and a cash bar will be available. Sponsorship for this second season is provided by Rooted Spoon, shopdriftless.com, Kickapoo Coffee Roasters, WiscoPop and Organic Valley.
For questions, call 608-637-3615 or email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org.