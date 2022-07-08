Valley Stewardship Network to host plant native workshop

Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) is hosting a Plant Native for Biodiversity Workshop, Sunday, July 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Nature Nooks Resort in Viroqua. Come see land conservation and restoration actions in practice: streambank restoration, native plantings, invasive plant control, wetlands construction, prairie strips and more.

The workshop will include a tour of a variety of conservation practices implemented by Board Chair Emeritus Tom Lukens on his rural property. Lukens will lead the group to various locations on his property where he has employed a wide variety of conservation practices to improve the habitat and biodiversity of his land.

The workshop will take you through wet areas of his property, so please come with footgear appropriate for wet areas.

You are invited to stay after the presentation to swim, kayak, play and visit.

Registration is required. Please email info@valleystewardshipnetwork.org or call 608-637-3615 to sign up.