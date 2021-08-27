Valley Stewardship Network to host prairie workshop near Viroqua

Host Dave van Dyke has planted several prairie STRIPS on his property over five years. He will take the group on a tour of a few of his STRIPS at various locations on his farm, which will demonstrate different stages of growth. Van Dyke will also discuss the seed mixes he used, the planting of the STRIPS, and what it takes to maintain them over time. Valley Stewardship Network has helped him design and install his prairie STRIPS, as well as those of many others around the area, and will have representatives on hand to answer questions as well as talk about other native planting techniques. There will be light refreshments.