Valley Stewardship Network to host virtual wetlands presentation

Join Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, for a virtual presentation of “Wetlands, Watersheds, and Cold Water Resources” by Tracy Hames, executive director of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association (WWA).

This is the Zoom link for the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83809443760?pwd=VTlrQUJSdkNrMGp4KzFMMFhqZ2R4QT09

In this presentation by Hames, participants will learn about what wetlands are and how they help manage the water that flows through our watersheds. Historically viewed as wastelands, wetland loss was rampant in Wisconsin for many decades. The legacy of wetland loss has contributed to many of our current natural resource and societal problems, such as increased flooding, decreased water quality, and accelerated loss of fish and wildlife habitat. Hames will present wetlands from a new perspective, showing how we can use them as solutions to the water-related issues we face, especially flooding.

Hames was raised in Arden Hills, Minnesota. He developed a love and appreciation for nature and the environment at a young age through many years of hunting, fishing, and camping. Tracy obtained a BA in Biology and Environmental Studies from Macalester College in 1984 and an MS in Natural Resources from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point in 1990.

A Midwesterner at heart, Hames moved back to Wisconsin in 2012 to take a position of executive director with the Wisconsin Wetlands Association. In this position, he works across the state to help communities understand how wetlands can be solutions to the habitat, water quality, flooding, and other issues they face.

