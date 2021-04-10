Valley Stewardship Network, Viroqua library to co-host Earth Day programs

Valley Stewardship Network (VSN) and McIntosh Memorial Library in Virqoua are co-hosting a series of presentations in celebration of this year’s Earth Day.

On Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m., Rice Spann, VSN’s WAV Training Coordinator, will be describing our Water Action Volunteer (WAV) citizen science water monitoring program. VSN will train volunteers to monitor local streams for dissolved oxygen, temperature, aquatic life, and more. The WAV program is conducted in cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources. VSN provides all the equipment necessary. Training will be held later in the month.

On Friday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m., VSN staff members will take a look back at the past 20 years of VSN activities and then describe plans for the future, including discussion of their native planting programs, sustainable grazing project, Watershed Council formation, water quality monitoring, bird-friendly beef program, and community outreach.

On Friday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m., VSN Board Chair Tom Lukens will lead a book study of “Nature’s Best Hope” by Doug Tallamy in which Tallamy urges homeowners to take environmental action into their own hands one yard at a time. Tom will discuss efforts he has made this year to plant native plantings in both a yard in town and in a rural location as part of the overall discussion.

The above three programs are all hosted by McIntosh Memorial Library on Zoom. Links for these presentations can be found on their website under Adult Programs or on thelibrary Facebook events page.

