VARC, Inc. has appointed Elizabeth Filter as the new president and CEO effective Jan. 1. The move came following former President and CEO Anthony Ugo announcing his retirement after serving in the role since VARC’s founding. Since 2015, Filter has served as executive vice president and has been with VARC for 17 years.
“This is an exciting time for VARC, its employees and clients,” Filter said. “We have an incredibly bright future that has been rooted in inclusiveness and opportunity for individuals with varying abilities. I’m proud to be leading the next chapter of this organization.”
Filter’s transition to president and CEO has been in the works for some time.
“A lot of thought and preparation has gone into this succession plan for the last few years,” Ugo said.
“The transition into the president and CEO position was quite fun and exciting,” Filter said. “Tony brought a level of dedication and enthusiasm about VARC that has been unparalleled, and I’ve considered myself lucky to have been mentored by such a leader.”
VARC began in Viroqua 43 years ago and is now serving 700 children and adults with 10 locations throughout Wisconsin. Under new leadership the organization is still looking to expand.
“We’re looking forward to continued expansion in our future,” Filter said. “We’ve seen such strong success in our child and youth services in La Crosse, and such great support from the La Crosse County community that we’ve decided to further expand our service offering to adults in a new location.”
“Additionally, we’re committed toward advancing the services we’ve been providing in our Richland, Sauk, Juneau and satellite offices throughout Wisconsin,” Filter said. “We are driven, focused, and ready for the future of VARC, and I’m looking forward to being a part of our next chapter.”
VARC has locations in Viroqua (headquarters), La Crosse, Reedsburg, Richland Center, Necedah, Baraboo, Adams, Portage and Jefferson.
