The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg is hosting is Varmint Hunt and Soup-erlicious Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 12, featuring a variety of homemade soups for people to sample. The event will take place at the Tippy Toe Inn, 307 Depot Street in Chaseburg.
Soup serving will begin at 2 p.m. until gone. A freewill donation will be accepted for the soup. The bake sale will feature homemade pastries and baked goods. The Varmint Hunt will proceed also with three-person teams, to return to the Tippy Toe Inn by 3 p.m. Entry fee for the hunt is $25 per team, awards to be given.
For more information, contact Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event occurring on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.