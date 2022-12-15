VEDA: Experience adventure with Embark Maple

Want to add some adventure to your life? Embark Maple Energy, made at the Food Enterprise Center in Viroqua, may be just the thing for you.

Embark Maple, formerly B&E’s Trees, has introduced Maple Energy, a new liquid product available in resealable 3-oz. pouches made from simple, clean, organic ingredients. Developed with a low-freeze point, it’s perfect to take along on any outdoor adventure in any season. Taken directly from the pouch, mixed in a water bottle for a hydration or energy boost, or used in cooking and cocktails at camp or in the kitchen, Embark Maple invites everyone to the adventure.

Maple Energy is available in three flavors, Coffee Maple, Salted Maple and Elderberry Maple. Maple syrup naturally provides the performance nutrition needed by endurance athletes, with none of the synthetic ingredients, flavors or textures found in commercial gels. A pinch of sea salt completes the electrolyte profile, creating a product whose performance is only rivaled by its outstanding flavor.

The Embark Coffee Maple Energy variety is brewed with Wonderstate Coffee, also located in the Food Enterprise Center and operated by the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA). According to Bree Breckel, who founded B&E’s Trees along with Eric Weninger, “It took over 20 flavor trials with different beans, roasts, grinds and brew methods to develop the perfect coffee flavor, and we’re particularly proud of how it turned out!” All of Embark Maple’s batch brewing, shipping, receiving, marketing and filling orders takes place at the Food Enterprise Center.

Breckel and Weninger have a passion for good food and the outdoors, so much so that they built a life together as maple farmers. Their flagship Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup, made in collaboration with Central Waters Brewing Company, highlights culinary and cocktail uses of maple syrup. They have again expanded the world for maple, this time creating a product to fuel the outdoor adventuring that is so central to their lives. With this new product came a name change, from B&E’s Trees to Embark Maple.

Of the name change, Breckel says, “B&E’s Trees is a great description — me, Eric and our trees, but it was sometimes confusing. People thought we were bee keepers, or grew Christmas trees. And spelling out our website was always a challenge. Embark embodies the hope and excitement at the center of our business.”

Although the product is new, the idea is one that has been on the back burner for over a decade. “I’ve been bringing maple on my multi-sport adventures for years,” says Weninger. “Now as more Americans are turning to the outdoors for recreation, as well as physical and mental health, the time seemed right to create a product to share the good energy we find in our forest; as people explore the places, they find renewal.”

The team has been honing the product for the past two years, with input from a panel including endurance athletes and outdoor chefs. Supply chain disruptions delayed the launch of Embark. The team tested rugged pouches with the goal of durable, adventure-ready packs. At some point along the line, a durability layer of the material was omitted, leaving the team with 65,000 pouches of Maple Energy that were not up to their standards. Rather than waste them, the team hit the road, using the light-duty packs to support racers at cycling events throughout the upper Midwest. This experience brought the team great feedback and the support of a broad range of athletes.

A true testament of the product came from the Arrowhead 135, a 135-mile winter cycle, ski and foot race in northern Minnesota. With temps dropping to minus 30, racers fought through the elements, buoyed on by Embark Maple Energy. Weninger was honored with the “Spirit of the Arrowhead” award, and racers they met along the trail brought Embark to their subsequent races, including the thousand-mile human-powered Iditarod Trail Invitational.

Embark Maple Energy is available at area stores, including bike shops, orchards, co-ops and gift shops. It is a multi-use adventure maple that is ready to go everywhere there is adventure to be had! For more information, visit www.EmbarkMaple.com

This is just one of the 16 businesses that are making products from their tenant space at the Food Enterprise Center. For more information on this and other local businesses that VEDA is helping to grow, visit our website at https://www.veda-wi.org or contact Sue Noble, Executive Director, at 608-638-8332 or at snoble@veda-wi.org.