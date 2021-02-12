Vehicle fire reported on Hwy. 131 in the town of stark

On Thursday, Feb. 11, at about 3 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a call of a vehicle fire on State Hwy. 131 near Aumock road in the town of Stark.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle Nevin J. Swanson, 16, of La Farge, was northbound on State Hwy. 131 when he heard a noise come from the engine compartment of the vehicle. Swanson pulled over to the shoulder of the roadway, checked under the hood, and saw flames coming from the engine area.

Swanson was not injured as a result of the fire.

Assisting at the scene was the La Farge Fire Department and Ron Driscol Towing assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0