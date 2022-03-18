Vehicle pursuit through Vernon County ends in Minnesota

On March 16 at 9:10 a.m., Vernon County Sheriff's deputies were investigating a theft of gas from Richland County. A white U-Haul van, matching the description was located at Walmart in the city of Viroqua.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to make contact with the driver who fled Walmart and went north on U.S. Hwy. 14, failing to stop. A pursuit ensued on U.S. Hwy. 14 and secondary roads in the town of Viroqua. Due to concerns for public safety, the pursuit was stopped south of Westby in hopes the suspect would slow down through the city of Westby. The vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed and started driving into oncoming traffic. Due to the immediate threat to the public, the pursuit was re-activated, with continued efforts to stop the vehicle west of Westby on U.S. Hwy. 14. The vehicle was pursued to La Crosse County, where it was decided to end the pursuit.

The vehicle was stolen out of the state of Michigan the previous day. The La Crosse Police Department located the vehicle and it continued to flee through La Crosse into Minnesota. Minnesota State Patrol was contacted and located the vehicle on I-90 in Winona County. Additional attempts to disable the vehicle were successful.

The driver, 26-year-old Demandre Andrew-Tyshann Fraizer, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was taken into custody. A large of amount of marijuana was located in Fraizer's possession. Fraizer was transported to the Winona County Jail, where he is currently being held, awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin for charges of felony fleeing, reckless endangering safety, and multiple traffic offenses.

During this pursuit, numerous vehicles were forced off the road by the erratic driving of Fraizer. The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who was forced off the road on U.S. Hwy. 14, between Viroqua and La Crosse County, between 9:25 and 9:50 a.m. on March 16 to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123.

Assisting the sheriff's office were the Richland County Sheriff`s Office, the Viroqua Police Department, the Westby Police Department, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, La Crosse Police Department, Campbell Police Department, Winona County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries to the public or officers involved, and there was no property damage in Vernon County as a result of this pursuit.

