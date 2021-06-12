Vernon Acres Senior Living ribbon-cutting marks project's completion in Viroqua

A ceremony and ribbon-cutting was held at Vernon Acres Senior Living in Viroqua, Wednesday, June 9, to commemorate the opening of the new assisted living expansion.

In addition to the ceremony and ribbon-cutting, there was an open house and on-site interviews.

The 32-unit Residential Care Apartment Complex is located directly behind Vernon Manor at 1319 Bad Axe Court.

Construction of the facility was authorized by the Vernon County Board of Supervisors in June of 2020, and construction began in August.

River Valley Architects and Market & Johnson were selected to design and develop state approved construction documents for the $6.5 million assisted living project. The addition connects to the current facility on the northwest end of the building between the Sheriff’s Department and the Erlandson Office Building on Viroqua’s north side.

The facility includes four studio apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and 24 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, there are two guest rooms – one on each floor – where tenants’ out-of-town family members can stay for a small fee.

Vernon Acres Senior Living also features a large lounge on the second floor, a second-floor fitness room, and two lounges on the first floor (one of which has a laundry room nearby with four sets of washers and dryers and folding stations for each set). The lounges have stone fireplaces and counter space where bar sinks are located for hosting special events and get-togethers. There is a dining room that can accommodate 40 people, and a community training room.

