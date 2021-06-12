 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon Acres Senior Living ribbon-cutting marks project's completion in Viroqua
0 Comments

Vernon Acres Senior Living ribbon-cutting marks project's completion in Viroqua

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vernon Acres Senior Living ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting is held at Vernon Acres Senior Living in Viroqua, Wednesday, June 9. Pictured are (from left) Eric Evenstad, vice-chair of the Vernon Manor Board of Trustees, Barbara McNeal citizen member of the Vernon Manor Board of Trustees, Mary Henry, Vernon County Board member, Gail Muller, Amanda Hoff, Vernon Manor administrator, Ole Yttri, chair of the the Vernon Manor Board of Trustees, and Justin Running, Vernon County Board chair.

 Contributed photo

A ceremony and ribbon-cutting was held at Vernon Acres Senior Living in Viroqua, Wednesday, June 9, to commemorate the opening of the new assisted living expansion.

In addition to the ceremony and ribbon-cutting, there was an open house and on-site interviews.

The 32-unit Residential Care Apartment Complex is located directly behind Vernon Manor at 1319 Bad Axe Court.

Construction of the facility was authorized by the Vernon County Board of Supervisors in June of 2020, and construction began in August.

River Valley Architects and Market & Johnson were selected to design and develop state approved construction documents for the $6.5 million assisted living project. The addition connects to the current facility on the northwest end of the building between the Sheriff’s Department and the Erlandson Office Building on Viroqua’s north side.

The facility includes four studio apartments, four two-bedroom apartments and 24 one-bedroom apartments. In addition, there are two guest rooms – one on each floor – where tenants’ out-of-town family members can stay for a small fee.

Vernon Acres Senior Living also features a large lounge on the second floor, a second-floor fitness room, and two lounges on the first floor (one of which has a laundry room nearby with four sets of washers and dryers and folding stations for each set). The lounges have stone fireplaces and counter space where bar sinks are located for hosting special events and get-togethers. There is a dining room that can accommodate 40 people, and a community training room.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News