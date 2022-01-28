Vernon Communications Co-op receives grant to expand broadband in Crawford County

Gov. Tony Evers visited Vernon Communications Co-op in Westby, Tuesday, Jan. 25, to highlight a broadband access grant the cooperative received to expand fiber broadband internet in Crawford County.

VC Co-op was awarded a $5.6 million grant. This project will utilize a fiber to the premise service to reach 52 businesses and 993 residential locations in the towns of Freeman, Utica and Seneca, and the villages of Mount Sterling and Lynxville in Crawford County. VC Co-op and its partners will provide matching funds of $1 million.

Rod Olson, CEO of the cooperative, said the grant application process is a good opportunity for small businesses to right a wrong in areas not covered by large telecoms. He said the cooperative has the mindset that fiber optics are to last for the long-term. “We go above and beyond the minimum requirement.”

Evers said the VC Co-op project is a good example of a recurring trend in rural areas of smaller telecoms and businesses reinvesting in the community. “Smaller businesses are more willing to make investments.”

“We know the digital divide is holding us back, especially in rural areas,” he said. Evers noted that’s why he declared 2021 the Year of Broadband Access and investments in broadband will continue.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the project is a part of Evers’ larger investment of $100 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which is providing grants to 83 projects across the state, as announced in October.

Last year, according to the press release, Evers allocated $100 million in ARPA funds for broadband expansion and authorized the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) to administer the funds. Grant applications were due on July 27, 2021. Internet service providers, telecommunications utilities, cooperatives, local governments, and for-profit and non-profit organizations were eligible to apply. According to the press release, the Commission evaluated broadband projects based on applicant capacity, capability, performance, project budget, proposed matching funds, and the proposed service area's existing broadband service needs. In total, more than 40 counties and three Tribal communities will receive fiber broadband internet through this investment.

