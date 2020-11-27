 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon Country reports 16 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Vernon Country reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 there have been 1,045 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • Two males in their 30s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is hospitalized;
  • A male in his 80s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
  • Four females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 730 are recovered, 20 are hospitalized, 283 are isolating at home and there have been 12 deaths.

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Vernon County Health Department office will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Contact tracing staff will be working from home and will still attempt to reach positive cases and assist with contact tracing. Data numbers will be posted Friday, Nov. 27.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News