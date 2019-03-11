The artistic talents of 4-H’ers were on display at the 2019 Vernon County 4-H Festival of Arts, Saturday, March 2.
Emery Bork, Vernon County’s 4-H educator, said 53 youth participated in the festival, which was held at Westby Area High School.
“The festival is a combination of speaking, arts and crafts, photography, drama and music that has been a staple tradition for over 30 years,” Bork said.
Judges of the speaking entries and music entries gave participants verbal comments, while the judge of the arts and crafts and photography entries gave written comments. An awards ceremony was held in the cafeteria at 1 p.m.
“In the past, Arts Fest was used as a selection event in order to choose which pieces and performances would go on to the State Fair competition,” Bork said. “Today, two youth are chosen to send their arts and crafts to the State 4-H Youth Conference to be displayed. This year's outstanding youth were Hunter Anderson with a woodworking piece, and Stella Everson in arts and crafts. All youth who participate in Arts Fest are also encouraged to take their exhibits and/or performances to the State Fair through an application process.”
Anderson is a member of the Seas Branch Smithies 4-H Club and Everson is a member of the Davis Diggers 4-H Club.
Bork said the festival continues to be a catalyst of support and education for county youth who are interested in arts and performance.
“It provides opportunities to meet others with similar interests, collaborate in a group performance, and develop art and crafting talent, among other things,” she said. “Youth are encouraged to explore new artistic and performance styles and use the fest as a way to share with others.”
