Vernon County 4-H announces Key Award recipients

The Vernon County Leader/Parent Federation announces this year’s recipients of the 2022 4-H Key Award. The Key Award is the highest honor that a 4-H youth can earn. The award recognizes a select group of 4-H participants who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their 4-H club and community.

This year, two youth were named: Genesee Goltz of the Davis Diggers 4-H Club, and Maggie Berra of the Mississippi Steamers 4-H Club.

Genesee Goltz is a senior at Viroqua High School. She is currently her 4-H club’s president, and is deeply involved in several countywide projects such as leadership, dogs and poultry. Genesee was inspired to be a youth leader through her trip experience to Space Camp and in her application wrote: “I went to space camp with Wisconsin 4-H when I was in 8th grade. It was really fun to meet other kids from all around the state, and it was also the first time away from my family. It increased my independence and self-confidence. The counselors taught me a lot about leadership without knowing it! They taught me how to be a leader. That really inspired me. More recently, I helped lead Wandering Wednesdays last summer as part of the 4-H Youth Leadership Program in Vernon County. I learned the importance of having patience, being flexible when plans changed, and forming relationships with other leaders.”

Maggie Berra is a junior at Viroqua High School and is very active in the swine, leadership, and gardening projects. Maggie writes in her application, “I have always enjoyed being in 4-H. I like helping little kids and talking about all the fun memories and experiences I get through 4-H including showing pigs at the fair or making tie blankets for the hospital. I try to help bring good ideas that help improve my club and our county 4-H.

If your family is interested in joining Vernon County 4-H, enrollment is open all year. Check out our website or give our office a call: https://vernon.extension.wisc.edu/ or 608-637-5276.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0