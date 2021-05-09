Vernon County 4-H announces scholarship, Key Award recipients

Vernon County 4-H has chosen its scholarship and Key Award recipients.

Joseph Roethel, a member of the Springville Superstars 4-H Club, received a $300 scholarship. "My goal is to attend UW-Madison in electrical engineering. My hope for my career is to use my knowledge and problem-solving abilities to design and improve mechanical equipment, thereby impacting lives by making machines more efficient and cost effective. 4-H has helped me grow as a leader and as a person."

Jonah Jepsen, a member of the Springville Superstars 4-H Club, received a $300 scholarship. "I am going to college at Western Technical College to earn my associate's degree in healthcare technology management, where I’ll maintain and repair the hospital machines that help diagnose and treat patients. These include, but are not limited to, respirators, MRI machines, and X-ray machines. While I attend, I’ll remember what 4-H has taught me: no act is too small if it involves giving back to the community. I’ll strive to build others up the same way 4-H has built me up into a better person."

Abigail Diehl, a member Liberty Pole Boosters 4-H Club, is the Key Award recipient.