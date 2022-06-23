Vernon County 4-H Leader/Parent Federation grants scholarships

The Vernon County 4-H Leader/Parent Federation granted four, $300 scholarships to various graduating seniors. They are Abagail Diehl (Liberty Pole Boosters 4-H), Genesee Goltz (Davis Diggers 4-H), Grant McCauley (Seasbranch Smithies 4-H), and Lexi Christianson (Liberty Pole Boosters 4-H).

Abagail Diehl: Being a member of 4-H has helped shape me into the person I am today. It has taught me how to put my community first, many leadership qualities, and to put effort into my work. My experiences through 4-H have positively impacted me and with improve my experience throughout college. I plan on attending UW-Platteville for an engineering degree. I decided to go into engineering because I enjoy math and science, along with the problem-solving skills, and challenges it brings me.

Grant McCauley: I have been a 4-H member since I was in kindergarten as a member of the Seas Branch Smithies Club in Westby. I have been involved in the Shooting Sports project. I have shown projects at the Vernon County Fair, including clover bud projects, swine, poultry, photography, baking, Legos, vegetables, woodworking and more. I was Club President for two years. I traveled to Space Camp and have attended County 4-H camp as well. 4-H gave me many opportunities to meet new people and learn leadership skills. I was able to gain public speaking skills and learned a lot about working with animals. Participating in service projects helped me to learn about giving back to the community. 4-H has been a great experience for me.

Genesee Goltz: I have been in 4-H since I was in fourth grade. 4-H has helped me build more confidence in things like public speaking and leading groups and activities. 4-H has also helped me gain independence. I have been the most passionate about the dog and poultry projects. I plan to attend Western Technical College beginning the fall of 2022. I hope to transfer to UW-La Crosse and get a degree in Therapeutic Recreation. My goal is to be able to help children with disabilities succeed at activities they enjoy.

Lexi Christianson: Being in 4-H has taught me many great things; the biggest one being leadership. I have helped a lot in volunteering in my community, like trash pick-up and helping in the local food pantries. I enjoy helping others and making a difference. I plan to go to college at UW-Eau Claire for a biology degree to later become a doctor or physician assistant.

