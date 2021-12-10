Vernon County 4-H to host 'Light the Drive' event

Vernon County 4-H invites the public to its second annual one-night only lights display called “Light the Drive,” Saturday, Dec. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will be located along the drive next to Vernon Manor on Viroqua’s north side.

Families are encouraged to come dressed to see the lights and trees decorated by 4-H clubs. Free hot chocolate bombs and cookies will be served. The event is free and open to all. There is a freewill donation to support 4-H youth and the 4-H’ers will be collecting donations for local food pantries if people wish to give.