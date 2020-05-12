Vernon County 4-H youth are making an impact during pandemic

During a recent online meeting with my 4-H leadership project members, one youth commented on having to write several essays for her school work about what leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic looks like. I smiled, and thought to myself that she certainly could use what she had been up to with 4-H as examples.
Several weeks ago, I asked the youth to think about how they could help families through the stay at home orders, particularly those with small children. Ideas were tossed around and talked about, and finally a decision was made to read children’s books and teach 4-H camp songs via Zoom and Facebook LIVE broadcasts. We partnered with Monroe County, and youth within the project stepped up, created a sign-up form, and started digging in their closets for their favorite childhood books. Throughout the month of April, nearly 450 families from around the state tuned in to sing out verses of the “Wisconsin Milk Song” and listen to books such as “Click Clack Moo Cows that Type.” Through this experience not only were young people encouraged, but our youth were empowered through new found confidence.
Another idea that was suggested during our meetings was reaching out to nursing homes by writing letters. While a fine idea, I wanted to take this a step further. Each spring, 4-H celebrates the arts by hosting an event that brings together instrumental, vocal, speaking, and artwork entries. Vernon County calls this event Arts Fest, but it goes by other names in other counties. While Vernon County was able to host our Arts Fest, many youths in surrounding counties had worked hard on their pieces only to be put under the stay at home order. With the help of my colleagues in Crawford, Monroe and Richland counties, we were able to partner with local nursing homes and care facilities to live stream the youth’s performances directly to the residents, providing both an opportunity for the youth to perform but also a way for residents to connect with them as well. Performances were held throughout the month of April, into May, and over 30 youth, grades 3-13, participated.
While these programs have wrapped up at the end of April, we continue to work on new programming ideas and educational outreach in the digital realm. Many other 4-H programs throughout the state are also at work, and are providing online STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), natural resource, and home project educational opportunities for families of all ages to participate in. If you are looking for ideas or activities to do with your family, please do not hesitate to contact our office 608-637-5276, for a paper copy of links and activity lists. For the most up-to-date information on activities or scheduled Zoom education, please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncounty4h.
