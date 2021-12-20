Vernon County 4-H youth host 'Light the Drive' event

Lights and decorations of all shapes, sizes and colors brightened the drive next to Vernon Manor on Viroqua’s north side, Saturday night, for the second annual “Light the Drive” event hosted and planned by the Vernon County 4-H Youth Leadership Project.

From 6 to 10 p.m., families and individuals could walk or drive to take in the displays and decorated trees. Ten of Vernon County’s 4-H clubs set up the displays, and visitors could vote for their favorite. Each of the displays had a story or meaning, which was included in a handout.

The event was free and open to everyone. There was a freewill donation to support 4-H youth and the 4-H’ers collected donations for local food pantries if people wished to give. Free hot chocolate bombs and cookies were also served.

