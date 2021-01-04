Vernon County adds 13 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 4

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 1,573 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

One male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;

Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;

One male in his 70s who is recovering at home;

One female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 20s who are recovering at home;

One female in her 30s who is recovering at home;

One female in her 40s who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,443 are recovered, six are hospitalized, 89 are isolating at home and there have been 35 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.