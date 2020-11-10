 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases
0 comments

Vernon County adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases

  • 0

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, there have been 720 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60, one is recovering at home and one is hospitalized;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
  • Four females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 517 are recovered, 10 are hospitalized, 189 are isolating at home and four deaths.

Since Nov. 11 is a holiday, there will be no numbers to report. The Vernon County Health Department will report Wednesday's numbers with Thursday's

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News