Vernon County adds 19 new cases on Dec. 9
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, there have been 1,307 positive aCOVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 60s who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A male 90 years or older who is recovering at home;
  • Two females 0-9 years old who are recovering at home;
  • Two females 10-19 years old ho are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 40s who is recovering at home;
  • Three females in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 70s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,077 are recovered, 12 are hospitalized, 195 are isolating at home and there have been 23 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

Concerned about COVID-19?

