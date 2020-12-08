 Skip to main content
Vernon County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Vernon County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 there have been 1,288 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

  • A male 0-9 year old who is recovering at home;
  • A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home;
  • Two males in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • A male in his 70s who is recovering at home;
  • A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;
  • A female in her 30s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 40s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;
  • Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;
  • Three females in their 70s who are recovering at home;
  • A female in her 80s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,066 are recovered, 13 are hospitalized, 186 are isolating at home and there have been 23 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

