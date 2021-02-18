Vernon County adds 3 new COVID cases; deaths remain at 39

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 there have been 1,808 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A female in her 60s who is recovering at home;

Two males in their 50s who are recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,720 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 48 are isolating at home and there have been 39 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.