Vernon County adds 4 COVID-19 cases Feb. 4

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, there have been 1,770 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home;

Two females 10-19 years old who are recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,658 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 72 are isolating at home and there have been 37 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.