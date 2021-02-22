Vernon County adds 9 COVID-19 cases Feb. 22

As of 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, there have been 1,819 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

A female 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

Two females in their 30s who are recovering at home;

A female in her 50s who is recovering at home;

Two males 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 40s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,742 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 37 are isolating at home and there have been 39 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.