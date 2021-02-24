Vernon County adds four new COVID-19 cases Feb. 24

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, there have been 1,827 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive cases include:

Two females in their 60s who are recovering at home;

A male 0-9 years old who is recovering at home;

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,745 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 41 are isolating at home and there haven been 39 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.