Vernon County adds one COVID-19 case Feb. 16

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, there have been 1,804 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive case is:

A female in her 70s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,708 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 55 are isolating at home and there have been 39 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.