Vernon County adds one COVID-19 case March 12

As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, there have been 1,854 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive is:

A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,783 have recovered, 28 are recovering and isolating at home, two are hospitalized and 41 deaths have occurred.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.