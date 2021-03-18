Vernon County adds one COVID-19 case March 18

Starting Thursday, March 18, the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management will begin posting COVID-19 data weekly instead of daily. The data will be posted every Thursday around 4 p.m.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday there have been 1,862 positive results.

The newest positive is:

A male in his 70s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,794 are recovered, three are hospitalized, 24 are isolating at home and there have been 41 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.