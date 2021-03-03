 Skip to main content
Vernon County adds one COVID-19 case March 3
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, there have been 1,837 positive COVID-19 results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positive case is:

  • A female 10-19 years old who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,761 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 35 are isolating at home and there have been 40 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.

