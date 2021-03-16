Vernon County adds one positive COVID-19 case March 16

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, there have been 1,858 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives is:

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,790 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 25 are isolating at home and there have been 41 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.