Vernon County adds three COVID-19 cases March 17

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, there have been 1,861 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A female in her 20s who is recovering at home;

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 20s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,791 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 27 are isolating at home and there have been 41 deaths

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.