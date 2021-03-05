Vernon County adds three COVID-19 cases March 5

As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 5, there have been 1,840 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

Two males in their 40s who are recovering at home;

A male in his 80s who is hospitalized.

Of the total positive cases, 1,764 are recovered, two are hospitalized, 34 are isolating at home and there have been 40 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.