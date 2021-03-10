Vernon County adds three new COVID-19 cases March 10

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, there have been 1,851 positive results in the county, according to the Vernon County Office of Emergency Management.

The newest positives include:

A male 10-19 years old who is recovering at home;

A male in his 50s who is recovering at home;

A male in his 60s who is recovering at home.

Of the total positive cases, 1,783 are recovered, one is hospitalized, 26 are isolating at home and there have been 41 deaths.

To best protect yourself and others stay home if you are sick, wear a fabric face covering when in public, practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and others, and practice good hygiene.