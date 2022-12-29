 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Agricultural Society donates cheese to area food pantries

Cheese donation

Paul Larsen, a member of the Vernon County Agricultural Society Board, presents cheese to Titus Hochstetler from the Living Faith Food Pantry in Viroqua.

 Contributed photo

The Vernon County Agricultural Society recently distributed 640 pounds of cheese to local food pantries from milk produced at the fair and dairy cattle shows.

The cheese was distributed to the following food pantries: Bethel Butikk Food Pantry, Westby; Cashton Cupboard and Closet, Cashton; Free Methodist Church Food Pantry, La Farge; Kickapoo Area Food Pantry, Viola; Living Faith Food Pantry, Viroqua; New Hope UMC Food Pantry, Redmound; and Stoddard Community Food Pantry, Stoddard.

The cheese was made by K&K Cheese, Cashton, and cut and wrapped by Pasture Pride Cheese also of Cashton. The processing was donated by both cheese factories. Also, the milk was hauled to Cashton by Triple B Milk Transport, Readstown. The hauling was also donated.

The cheese donation was made possible by the following: the Vernon County Agricultural Society, Vernon County Fair exhibitors’ milk production, Wisconsin Jersey Association State Show milk production, and K&K Cheese and Pasture Pride Cheese, both of Cashton.

