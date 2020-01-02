Vernon County Agricultural Society holds annual meeting

At the end of his presentation, Marohl unveiled the 2020 premium book cover designed by Eleanor Fortney, with the theme “Fairadise.” The theme will be used for decorating the barns and exhibit halls during the fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 16-20.

John McClelland Jr., vice president, game the buildings and grounds report.

McClelland said the horse barn was wire with LED light and GFI breakers. He said a lot of the money came from what was raised for new stalls that were built a few years ago.

McClelland also noted the poultry exhibits were moved to the Open Class Dairy Barn No. 1. “It is a work in progress,” he said. “There were still some animals in the old barn.” He said there were new cages and frames.

McClelland said the horses and draft show ring were moved to a more level location to the west. “It was more centrally located for the junior horses.”

McClelland said there was a leak in the plumbing, which caused a sinkhole behind the junior dairy barn. He added the hanging of signs for hand-washing stations will continue in 2020.

McClelland praised caretaker John Waters and his crew for keeping the grounds looking good. “We get compliments.”