Vernon County Agricultural Society holds annual meeting

The Vernon County Agricultural Society held its annual meeting Dec. 14, and recapped the Vernon County Fair, which was held Sept. 11-15, 2019.
“Another year is behind us,” David Hornby, board president said. “We had another successful fair despite a late start.”
Hornby was referring to the Vernon County Agricultural Society Board of Directors’ use of its emergency plan and evacuation of the fairgrounds because of threatening weather on Thursday of fair week.
Bill Marohl, board treasurer, gave the financial report.
“It was a good year,” Marohl said. “There were records for attendance and the carnival, even with the closure Thursday evening.”
Gate, non-gate and grandstand receipts totaled $108,977, compared to $95,239.00 in 2018. Mr. Ed’s income to the fair was $34,922.46. The total four-day attendance for the 2019 fair was 21,122, compared to 20,063 in 2018.
There was a total of 6,191 Open Class and Junior Fair exhibits at the fair. Premiums paid out were $10,306 to youth and $7,439 to adults for a total of $17,745. Marohl said 89% of Open Class exhibitors registered online, while all Junior Fair exhibitors are required to register online.
The fair’s income was $283,368.65 and expenses were $254,888.48, for a profit of $28,480.17 which all goes back into the upkeep of the grounds and buildings. Marohl said some of the bigger expenses included $4,000 for painting the Youth Activity Building; $13,219.00 to move the rabbits and chickens to the former Open Class Dairy Barn 1; $636 for signs about sanitation on all animal buildings; and $700 for new fencing in the tractor pull area.
At the end of his presentation, Marohl unveiled the 2020 premium book cover designed by Eleanor Fortney, with the theme “Fairadise.” The theme will be used for decorating the barns and exhibit halls during the fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 16-20.
John McClelland Jr., vice president, game the buildings and grounds report.
McClelland said the horse barn was wire with LED light and GFI breakers. He said a lot of the money came from what was raised for new stalls that were built a few years ago.
McClelland also noted the poultry exhibits were moved to the Open Class Dairy Barn No. 1. “It is a work in progress,” he said. “There were still some animals in the old barn.” He said there were new cages and frames.
McClelland said the horses and draft show ring were moved to a more level location to the west. “It was more centrally located for the junior horses.”
McClelland said there was a leak in the plumbing, which caused a sinkhole behind the junior dairy barn. He added the hanging of signs for hand-washing stations will continue in 2020.
McClelland praised caretaker John Waters and his crew for keeping the grounds looking good. “We get compliments.”
Director Donna Leum said the 9/11 recognition program held on Wednesday of fair week had to be moved from the Bob Fredrick Free Stage to the Hanson Arena because of the weather. She said the program was well received.
Leum said the two main acts on the free stage were Nick’s Kid Show and TA-DA Robots Show. She said Tyler Deaver and his band gave two shows on Saturday, the Time Travelers presented the Sunday church service and the cricket spitting contest was held Sunday afternoon. She said 105 children competed in the kids tractor pull on Saturday.
Director Stan Zube gave a report on the meat animal sale and the dairy ribbon sale.
There were 19 market lambs in the sale for an average of $5.54 per pound, with an average weight of 127 pounds. The total sale amount was $9,324.20.
There were 24 market steers sold at the auction, with an average price of $2.19 per pound with an average weight of 1,278 pounds. The total sale amount was $51,761.19.
There were 75 market hogs sold at the auction, with an average price of $3.09 per pound with an average weight of 265 pounds. The total sale amount was $62,539.33.
There were two market goats sold at the auction, with an average price of $8.87 per pound with an average weight of 93 pounds. The total sale amount was $1,199.78.
There were rabbits sold at the auction, with an average price of $60.34 per pound with an average weight of 8 pounds. The total sale amount was $972.
One chicken and one turkey sold at the auction. The chicken weighed 18.5 pounds and sold for $250. The turkey weighed 30 pounds and had a selling price of $12.50 a pound, for a total of $375.25. The total of the 2019 poultry sale was $625.
Nine dairy ribbons sold with an average price of $547.22, for a total of $4,925.
The total of the 2019 sale was $137,849.14. There were 69 different buyers at the meat animal sale.
Director Jim Galstad said the 26th annual Collegiate Dairy Cattle Judging contest was held in the Hanson Arena, Sunday, Sept. 15. He said 14 teams from 10 different colleges participated, and the winner was Michigan State.
“This was the final contest,” Galstad said. “It’s bittersweet for me because I’ve helped with it for 26 years.”
Ken Deaver, Jean Walleser, Kevin Larson and Galstad were re-elected by unanimous ballot to serve three-year terms, and a moment of silence was observed for ag society members Wes Mack and Connie Steele, who died in 2019.
Committee reports were also given by Angie Hornby, Fairest of the Fair, and Deaver, commercial/grounds use. Fairest of the Fair Brianna Hall also gave a report about her activities before, during and after fair week.
“Fair week was so exciting; it was more exciting than I thought it would be,” Hall said. “On Sunday I didn’t want to be done with the fair.”
Friends of the Fair awards were presented to Leo and Loree Nickelotti and family, and Cedric Veum.
