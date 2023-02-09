The Vernon County Agricultural Society held its annual meeting Dec. 10, 2022, and recapped the Vernon County Fair, which was held Sept. 14-18.

“Welcome,” said David Hornby, president of the board. “We are pleased to report on the results of the fair. It was a successful year. We are fortunate to have strong support of the community, and we are proud to support the community.”

Bill Marohl, board treasurer, gave the financial report.

Gate, non-gate and demo derby gate receipts for totaled $112,922, compared to $114,979 in 2021. Mr. Ed’s income to the fair was $41,733 compared to $37,691.90 in 2021. The total four-day attendance for the 2022 fair was 21,400 compared to 18,630 in 2021.

There was a total of 4,591 Open Class and Junior Fair exhibits at the fair. Premiums paid out were $8,462.50 to youth and $7,750.25 to adults for a total of $16,212.75. Marohl said 100 percent of the youth registered their fair entries online. He said the fair office was open several days prior to the entry deadline and a computer was available for Open Class exhibitors to use and get help registering their entries online.

The fair’s income was $535,731 and expenses were $17,557, for a profit of $218,174. Marohl said the fair board received a $200,000 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) EVA Grant.

At the end of his presentation, Marohl unveiled the 2023 premium book cover designed by Erin Torgerson, with the theme “Sew It, Grow It, Show It.” The theme will be used for decorating the barns and exhibit halls during the fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 13-17.

Paul Larsen, chair of the building and grounds committee, thanked caretaker John Waters for keeping up the grounds. “John and his crew do an excellent job... He takes pride in ownership of the grounds.”

Larsen said numerous projects had been done on the fairgrounds during the year. Projects included new concrete near the food stands to help with drainage; removal of the old horse barn on the west end of the fairgrounds, with Waters repurposing some of the boards to side the interior of the Senior Citizen Building; improvements to the Dairy Youth Barn to help with drainage; and razing the bathroom facility on the west end of the fairgrounds.

Stan Zube gave a report on the 2022 livestock sale and Vernon County Dairy Youth Cheese of Champs Sale.

There were 11 market lambs in the sale for an average of $5.59 per pound, with an average weight of 142 pounds. The total sale amount was $9,097.25.

Twenty-two market steers were sold for an average price of $2.88 per pound, with an average weight of 1,311 pounds. The total sale amount was $84,212.

Forty-nine market hogs were sold for an average price of $4.60 per pound, with an average weight of 264 pounds. The total sale amount was $60,034.50.

Two market goats were sold for an average price of $17.50 per pound, with an average weight of 64 pounds. The total sale amount was $2,240.

Two rabbits sold for an average price of $61.25 per pound, with an average weight of 8.25 pounds. The total sale amount was $987.

Two turkeys were sold. The turkey weight was 27.5 pounds for a selling price of $25 per pound, for a total of $1,137.50.

After the animals were auctioned, eight dairy baskets were sold at $1,150 each, for a total of $9,200.

The grand total of the 2022 sale was $166,908.25.

Marohl said the Vernon County Ag Foundation has been established. It’s a 501 c 3, which allows for people who want to make a donation to the Vernon County Fair to use it as a tax deduction. He said the fair board started working on the 501 c 3 status in 2021. The foundation has a board of directors and an account has been set up at Citizens First Bank. The foundation will help to support fair’s endeavors.

He said the fair board applied for direct mailing and will soon send a postcard to all county residents explaining the foundation and how to donate. Marohl said work is being done to set up a website and to create a logo for the foundation.

Marohl said $99,304 is in the foundation’s account for the building fund for the bathroom and fair office construction projects. The money, which had been collected for the projects for four years, was transferred from the agricultural society’s account to the foundation’s account.

Hornby said plans are to have bathroom construction begin in the spring, with fair office construction being done simultaneously or after the bathroom facility has been built. “We hope to have (the office) ready for fair. Both are badly needed.”

Hornby said the cost for the bathroom project is around $450,000 and the cost for the new fair office building project is around $250,000. “There is $90,000 in the foundation to go toward it; we’re working on grants for the project. We’ll use some of the $200,000 ARPA funds for the bathrooms. Now is the time to do it. We’ve talked about the bathroom project for years.”

Agricultural society members re-elected directors Kevin Larson, Jim Galstad and Jean Walleser to the board, and elected Angie Hornby.

Ag society members also passed a resolution to observe a moment of silence to remember Ellen Unseth and Ellsworth Olson, ag society members who passed away during the year.

The board also acknowledged the retirement of board members Carol Christopherson and Ken Deaver.

Friend of the Fair awards were presented to La Farge EMS, Gary Gilbertson and Ernie Betts.

Reports were also given by Jim Galstad of the entertainment committee, Angie Hornby of the Fairest of the Fair committee and Donna Leum of the commercial ground use committee. Fairest of the Fair Katelyn Dunnum and Junior Fairest Maya Dunnum gave a report on their activities since their coronation in June of 2022.