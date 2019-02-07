The Vernon County Tourism, Promotion and Economic Development (TPED) Committee is pleased to announce the Vernon County Community Grant Program to fund activities and projects that are centered on tourism, economic development, and/or community enhancement.
The Vernon County Community Grant Program is made possible by funds allotted within the TPED Committee's annual budget and Ho-Chunk Funds, which were approved at the County Board of Supervisors meeting Feb. 5. Established organizations in Vernon County like “Friends of” or economic development groups, non-profits, local business owners (with community support) and municipalities are eligible to apply for micro-grants of up to $5,000.
“These community grants are a great opportunity to utilize Ho-Chunk funds to help drive creative efforts by organizations, businesses and community groups across all parts of Vernon County. Economic development and tourism are integral for our economy,” said Adrian Amelse, TPED Committee member and County Board supervisor.
The Vernon County TPED Committee and the economic development coordinator have worked diligently over the last year implementing the Vernon County economic development strategy by connecting and building relationships with businesses, community groups, municipal leaders and influential voices from communities in Vernon County. Through this process, many measurable and impactful economic development and tourism project ideas came forth, but many organizations need funds to implement these plans. Through the last budget process, the Vernon County TPED Committee took a closer look on how they could provide the most impact county-wide, and with the support of the Board of Supervisors the community grant program was created.
“Thanks to the TPED Committee and the County Board of Supervisors for their support of economic development and tourism efforts within our Vernon County communities. These grants are a direct way to positively impact our communities that will enhance the lives of residents, foster economic development, attract visitors and ultimately increase tax base. I’m excited to help bring projects to life and continue to work together on local improvement," said Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County economic development coordinator. “You can find the grant application and other supporting documents on the new Vernon County Economic Development and Tourism website www.invernoncounty.com.”
The deadline to submit community grant applications is Friday, March 15, with awards going out no later than May 1.
Information to learn more can be found online under Vernon County Community Grants at www.invernoncounty.com or by calling or emailing Dollhausen at 608-606-6552 or christina.dollhausen@vernoncounty.org.
