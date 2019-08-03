The Vernon County Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet in the second-floor fellowship room at Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua, Monday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. The topic is “Habits, Routines and Schedules for Those with Alzheimer’s.” Vernon Memorial occupational staff will be the presenters. Light refreshments will be provided.
If you need of adult day care for your loved one while you attend the August session, contact Lynn Swiggum at 608-637-2171 for pre-registration to Care Cove.
Upcoming meeting topics are as follows: September: “Music and Memory”; and October: “A Health Care Power of Attorney; When and How to Activate.” Call 608-637-6358 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.